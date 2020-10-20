McMaster to visit Myrtle Beach to promote Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be in Myrtle Beach Friday to promote the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program.
According to the governor’s office, the event will be held at the International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach on Crabtree Lane. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
The grants for the Minority and Small Business Relief Program will range between $2,500 and $25,000. To qualify, a business or non-profit must employ no more than 25 people, be physically located in South Carolina, and must be in operation from Sept. 13, 2019, to present.
In addition, the business must demonstrate a financial or operational impact due to COVID-19.
The deadline to apply for the grant is Nov. 1.
For more information on the grant program, click here.
