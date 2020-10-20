Man charged following deadly hit-and-run crash on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One man is in custody following a hit-and-run crash Monday in North Myrtle Beach that left one person dead and another injured, officials say.
According to city spokesperson Pat Dowling, Angel Romero Tomas was taken into custody in connection with the crash.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state the 20-year-old was booked at 7:53 p.m. Monday on charges of hit and run in an accident with death, hit and run in an accident with great bodily injury, and failure to yield the right of way.
Tomas remains in jail Tuesday afternoon under no bond, according to jail records.
Dowling said the crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle. It happened by the Krispy Kreme location on U.S. 17 early Monday evening.
According to Dowling, a man and a woman on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital with level one traumas. One of the victims later died from their injuries, he added.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
