Lawsuit: Man who crashed into Horry County teen while drunk was driving 110 mph

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A lawsuit has been filed against the man authorities said struck a Horry County high school senior earlier this year while driving drunk.
The lawsuit was filed Oct. 15 by the victim, Jacob Welsh, and names John Louis Sangastiano, Wild Horse Saloon and Grill, and Scores Sports Bar as the defendants.
Sangastiano is charged with felony driving under the influence in connection with the two-vehicle crash. According to the Horry County Public Index, his case is still moving through the court system.
According to lawsuit, on Feb. 19, Sangastiano consumed “numerous drinks” at his home before going to the Wild Horse Saloon in Murrells Inlet. While there, it’s alleged he drank three doubles of Crown Royal Apple.
“While already and obviously intoxicated, he left the Wild Horse Saloon & Grill and drove to Scores Sports Bar,” the lawsuit states. “While already and obviously intoxicated, Sangastiano was served and consumed more alcoholic beverages at Scores Sports Bar.”
At 9:30 p.m., Welsh, who was a senior at PALM Charter at the time, was heading home from a Chick-fil-A location, according to the suit. As he was trying to turn left onto Luttie Road from S.C. 707, Sangastiano, who was allegedly traveling between 100 and 120 mph, struck his vehicle on the passenger side.
According to the lawsuit, Sangastiano’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was .182, which is in excess of the legal limit in South Carolina.
“Due to the level of alcohol in Defendant Sangastiano’s blood, it should have placed a reasonable bartender on notice that Sangastiano should not be allowed to drive,” the lawsuit states. “Allowing him to drive caused a foreseeable danger to the public.”
Due to his injuries, Welsh was placed in a medically-induced coma for several weeks with numerous broken bones and internal injuries. He began to show improvement and by the beginning of April, he was able to stand up and take a few steps on his own, while also regaining verbal skills.
The plaintiff has requested a jury trial and asks that he be awarded an unspecified amount of actual and punitive damages.
