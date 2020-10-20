Horry County Council to discuss extending use of face masks

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Council is set to discuss extending its emergency ordinance, which requires the use of face masks, during Tuesday night’s meeting.
On Sept. 15, the council opted not to terminate the mask mandate with a majority vote of 7-5, but not before a lengthy discussion.
The face covering requirement is part of the county’s emergency ordinance. It is slated to expire in November.
One council member said a supermajority vote – eight of the 12 members – will be required in order to pass an extension of the emergency ordinance since it hasn’t yet expired.
