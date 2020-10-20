FIRST ALERT: Warm and humid, a few showers Tuesday

Warm and humid, a few showers Tuesday
By Andrew Dockery | October 20, 2020 at 3:44 AM EDT - Updated October 20 at 5:08 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a warmer start to the day with temperatures in the mid 50s inland and the low-mid 60s along the beaches. The uptick in humidity is here along with the warmer than normal temperatures today.

A few showers will linger through this morning with higher humidity and warmer temperatures.
A few showers will linger through this morning with higher humidity and warmer temperatures. (Source: WMBF)

Showers will work into the area this morning and continue throughout the day. An onshore flow today will help increase the moisture and provide that risk for a few showers off and on today.

Highs will reach the lower 80s today with clouds working in along with a 20% chance of showers.
Highs will reach the lower 80s today with clouds working in along with a 20% chance of showers. (Source: WMBF)

It’s not a washout by any means but an isolated shower or two will stick around today with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Highs for the rest of the week remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s for both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.
Highs for the rest of the week remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s for both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. (Source: WMBF)

The weather does not change for the rest of the work week with temperatures remaining in the upper 70s to lower 80s for highs. Rain chances will remain isolated through Saturday with daily chances nearly every single day. It’s important to note that these showers will not be heavy rain makers but enough to impact your day for a couple of minutes before moving through.

Models are still trying to get a grasp on the weekend forecast. What looked like a better chance of rain on Sunday now looks more isolated with warmer weather for both Saturday and Sunday. It’s still too early for an exact forecast so stay updated with us on that First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.