FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably warm weather continues this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Isolated showers and warm weather remain the focus through the workweek.
Overnight lows turn milder this week as we’re only set to fall into the middle to upper 60s each morning through Friday. The added moisture will likely mean some areas of dense fog developing overnight, quickly clearing past 7 am each morning.
Afternoons remain unseasonably warm as we approach 80° each afternoon this week. The continued on-shore winds will swing an occasional shower or two through but widespread, heavy rain is not expected.
We’ll continue the trend into the upcoming weekend. Afternoons remain warm with just an isolated shower or two in the forecast.
