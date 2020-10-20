Election officials seeing a record number of early voters in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office directed traffic into the Florence County Elections Office as hundreds of people came out to cast their vote before election day.
Florence County Director of Elections David Alford said voters were in line at 7 a.m. and the elections office doesn’t open until 8:30 a.m.
Alford said they’ve issued over 16,000 early ballots, already surpassing the 2016 election with still two weeks left to go.
Since early voting began, Alford said they’ve averaged nearly 1,000 voters a day, and despite the high turnout, things are still running smooth at the elections office.
“There’s only so much room in the parking lot and only so much room in the lobby that we can allow people, but I would say the process is moving quicker and smoother than any presidential or general election ever before," said Alford.
With a record number of voters, the staff at the elections office is working very long hours, but Alford believes their experience has helped make the process easier.
“Thank goodness we have many people to assist us who have worked several elections with us so we don’t have to retrain every time and that’s an advantage to us," said Alford.
This is an important election in Florence County. Along with the presidential election, there will be a new mayor of Florence, a new sheriff, and the penny sales tax is back on the ballot. With less than two weeks until election day, the voters know just how important it is to get to the polls.
“This shows the seriousness of this election doesn’t it? This shows just how important it is that you get out here and cast that vote, because you want to make the change you better be a part of it, and this just shows you want to be a part of it," said a voter.
The Florence County Elections Office is running early voting satellite locations next week in Johnsonville, Pamplico, Lake City, and Timmonsville.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.