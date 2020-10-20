DHEC: S.C. records 666 new COVID-19 cases, 25 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 666 new cases of COVID-19, and 25 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 158,747 and those who have died to 3,475, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 82 additional COVID-19 cases, the highest number in the state. Additionally, there were two new deaths. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Monday statewide was 4,952 and the percent positive was 13.4%.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Currently, there are 135 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and there are 313 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state, according to DHEC. To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
