14-year-old charged in Lumberton shooting that injured two teens

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A 14-year-old is facing charges after two other teenagers were injured in a shooting near a Lumberton grocery store over the weekend.
According to information from the Lumberton Police Department, the juvenile was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. The suspect’s name was not released.
Officials with the Lumberton Police Department said officers were dispatched to an area near the Aldi’s location on Fayetteville Road shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. Once on the scene, officers found two juveniles, ages 15 and 14, had been shot.
Investigators, with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, learned that a group of teens had met in the parking lot and a fight started, according to the LPD. During the fight, several shots were fired and the two teens were struck, police said.
As of Monday morning, the 15-year-old victim was still in critical condition.
