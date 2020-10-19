Two hurt in hit-and-run crash involving motorcycle in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were injured Monday evening in a hit-and-run crash in North Myrtle Beach.
City spokesperson Pat Dowling said the crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle. It happened by the Krispy Kreme location on U.S. 17.
According to Dowling, a man and a woman on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital with level one traumas.
He added the SUV left the scene, and officers with the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety are looking for the vehicle.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.
