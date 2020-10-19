Sumter High JV football team quarantines after possible COVID-19 exposure

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) -The Sumter High School JV football team has been placed under quarantine.
School officials say the St. James High School JV team competed against Sumter High on Thursday and the district was not notified about positive COVID-19 cases on the St. James team.
In a letter sent to parents -- school officials say they are “deeply concerned” in the way in which this unfolded -- but are working to ensure the safety of students and staff.
You can read the full letter below:
