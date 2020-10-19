Student Spotlight: Conway High junior enrolled in STEM program hopes to become a nurse

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A Conway High School junior was nominated for our Student Spotlight segment.
Elaina Ponder is an honors student enrolled in the STEM program and hopes to become a nurse one day
“I’m very thankful and definitely appreciative of my teachers because they are always there when I need them and always willing to help me in any way they can," Ponder said.
Ponder stays busy in school. She is joining student council, is a student athletic trainer, and applied to the English honor society.
She is enrolled in the STEM program at CHS and took health science one and health science two, med-term and anatomy her junior year.
Ponder said her future plans are to attend Anderson University and become a family nurse practitioner. Her passion comes from her childhood, when she had a friend with a brain disease.
“So I watched her and realized I wanted to do something where I can help others and now in the times we are in, I really want to do something to help my community,” Ponder said.
When it comes to the hybrid learning model, Ponder said it’s been a transition.
“It’s a little tough. Most people say junior year is the hardest with all the tests and everything. It’s a little difficult to balance everything with school work, but it’s getting a little easier as we go along,” she said.
