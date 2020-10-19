Sentence for NMB woman convicted of killing two newborns won’t be revealed for at least a week

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – It will be at least a week before the sentence is revealed for the North Myrtle Beach woman convicted of killing her two newborns and throwing them in the trash, officials said.
Last week, Alyssa Dayvault was convicted on two counts of homicide by child abuse. According to information from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, officials have to wait until the judge in last week’s hearings holds court in Horry County again.
This week, the judge is assigned to Georgetown County, a spokesperson for the solicitor’s office said.
Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said it will probably be the week of Nov. 2.
Dayvault turned herself in last Friday after a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
The defendant was a no-show in court during her trial, which means the sentence was sealed until she appears.
