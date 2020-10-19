Police investigate shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in Lumberton Sunday night, police said.
Officers were called to the area of 2nd Street and Grace Street around 9:20 p.m. for a shots fired call, according to a press release from Lumberton police.
Police said a 21-year-old man showed up at Southeastern Regional Medical Center a short time later with a gunshot wound.
According to the release, officers learned the victim was brought to the hospital after being found lying on the sidewalk at Coree Street and South Seneca Street.
The victim’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening, police said, and he is currently listed in critical condition.
According to authorities, the victim has since been airlifted to another hospital for additional treatment.
If you have any information on the shooting, call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
