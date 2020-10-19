Overturned vehicle at Highway 501, Greenleaf Circle slows traffic

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An overturned vehicle is snarling traffic on Highway 501 Monday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The single-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 501 near Greenleaf Circle. The call was dispatched shortly before 11 a.m., officials said.
According to HCFR, one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.
The public is asked to avoid the area as crews work the scene.
