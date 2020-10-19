North Myrtle Beach leaders extend mask ordinance; includes mandate in city’s emergency declaration

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach’s mask ordinance is now a part of the city’s overall emergency declaration to the coronavirus pandemic.
The North Myrtle Beach City Council voted in favor of moving the mask ordinance from being an emergency ordinance to being a regular ordinance that joins the city’s overall declaration of emergency and ordinance.
The Municipal Association of South Carolina recommends that cities take this action if an emergency ordinance appears to continually be renewed.
“Given the continuing nature of the COVID-19 emergency, the City agrees with this approach for its face-coverings ordinance,” the city of North Myrtle Beach stated in a press release.
The move does not change the original mask mandate, which requires people in the city to wear face masks in certain places such as restaurants or retail stores.
The declaration of emergency expires Dec. 4. If it expires, so does the mask mandate. But if the council wants to rescind the mask ordinance before Dec. 4 then they must do so through a resolution.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.