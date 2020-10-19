Man arrested following Marlboro County shooting that injured two

McColl, S.C. (WMBF) – One person has been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting in McColl that injured two people.
According to information from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Sunday to the Circle B gas station in McColl in reference to two men who were shot at a nearby residence.
The victims said an argument with the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Andrea Christopher Adams, led to him shooting both of them, authorities said.
According to the MCSO, one victim was airlifted to an area hospital, while the other was rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery. Authorities said as of Monday afternoon, both were in stable, yet critical, condition.
Adams was located at his mother’s home shortly after the shooting and he was arrested without incident, according to law enforcement.
He was charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and distribution of a cocaine base.
Adams is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing, according to the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.