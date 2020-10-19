Judge sets bond for men charged in connection to weekend shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge set bond Monday morning for two men charged in connection to a weekend shooting in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach police announced the arrests of Jamario Stevenson, 22, of Florence, and Alik Johnson, 24, of Conway, Sunday evening.
Stevenson is charged with one count of manufacturing or distributing crack cocaine, one count of manufacturing or distributing methamphetamine, one count of trafficking heroin, and simple possession of marijuana.
Johnson is charged with one count of unlawful carrying of a pistol, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon, as well as a list of drug-related charges.
According to the Myrtle Beach Clerk of Court’s Office, Johnson’s bond was set at $442,000, while Stevenson received a $462,000 bond.
The shooting happened Saturday night at the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites along South Ocean Boulevard.
One person was injured in the incident.
Police are still looking for a third suspect, identified as 24-year-old Melvin Neville, who is wanted for attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a deadly crime.
If you have any information on Neville’s whereabouts, call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.
