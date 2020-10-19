Italian restaurant donating portion of sales to family of fallen Myrtle Beach officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (MWBF) - A Myrtle Beach restaurant is jumping on a new local trend to remember the legacy of fallen Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher.
Staff at Travinia Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar said they will donate 50% of their earnings Monday in memory of Hancher and help support his family.
This isn’t the first restaurant donating their earnings.
On Sunday, the Loco Gecko Beach Shack on Ocean Boulevard donated 100% of its sales to the family of Ofc. Hancher.
Restaurant owners said while they didn’t know Hancher personally, they have friends who are in law enforcement and his loss hits close to home.
