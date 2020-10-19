Horry County welcomes new K-9 to the team

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The newest officer with the Horry County Police Department will soon report for duty.
“Please join us in welcoming the newest member of our HCPD family – 17-month-old German Shepherd,” the department posted to social media Monday.
Vanda is originally from Hungary and just finished her drug and tracking certification training in Alabama, HCPD officials said.
Once Vanda completes a “little more obedience training,” she’ll serve as a “proud member” of the HCPD Community Outreach Team, the post stated.
