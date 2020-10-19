Horry County Schools superintendent expected to provide update on district’s learning environment Monday night

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey will provide additional updates about the brick-and-mortar learning environment during a school board meeting Monday night, the district said.
Students are heading back for hybrid learning this week despite the county being at a ‘high' spread level for COVID-19, according to a weekly report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Every week, the district uses these reports to determine how students will learn amid the pandemic.
Based on guidelines the district has been following, a ‘high' spread would move HCS to a fully virtual learning environment. But the district says because of the low number of COVID-19 incidents directly affecting HCS, the district is continuing hybrid for this week.
Horry County Schools' positive cases are available to anyone via the district’s COVID-19 dashboard. The cases are updated Monday through Friday around 4 p.m.
It’s broken down by active student and staff cases, total active cases and even the total historic cases.
Since the decision to continue with hybrid learning came out last week, we’ve seen differing opinions from families.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier explained how they’re following the plan.
“Like any plan, it’s always good to review your plans often," Bourcier said. "And as new data and information does come in to review, that information and perhaps change what those plans are.”
Horry County Schools Chairman Ken Richardson previously said the board would consider many factors when making the final decision. He added the process includes not only SCDHEC’s data report, but any information the district receives from the South Carolina Department of Education.
“We would support and encourage Horry’s decision to remain hybrid given the mitigation strategies in place and the success of other districts offering face to face instruction in similar circumstances,” a spokesperson from the South Carolina Department of Education said.
Bourcier noted both students and staff are sent home if presenting any key symptoms, whether they’ve tested positive for the virus or not. They have an isolation period for ten days and can return if they test negative for the virus or have a doctor’s note explaining the symptoms.
The school board meeting begins at 6 p.m. Monday at the district office.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.