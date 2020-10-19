Horry County Fire Rescue has tips about extension cord safety

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Something I am sure many of you use in your home is extension cords. Horry County Fire Rescue wants to make sure you are using them correctly and safely.
Tips for you to know:
1. If you are using a space heater, plug it directly into the wall. Do not plug your space heater into an extension cord.
2. Do not plug things that use a lot of electricity into the extension cord like space heaters, hair dryers or anything that has 1000-1500 watts.
3. Turn the extension cord off when you leave the house.
4. Buy something that is surge rated.
