Grand Strand Brewing Company aiming for opening date ahead of spring 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Downtown Development Office provided an update on a highly-anticipated brewery in the downtown area.
The Grand Strand Brewing Company is part of the Arts and Innovation District in downtown Myrtle Beach.
It will occupy the first floor at 819 North Kings Highway. The Maker Exchange, a creative space for community events and art classes, will take over the second floor.
The Downtown Development Office toured construction on Monday at the Grand Strand Brewing Company. It posted pictures showing where the brewery’s tanks and fermenters will be located, along with where a side bar and center bar will be placed.
The Downtown Development Office said the brewery promised that it will be open before spring 2021.
Construction on the Arts and Innovation District kicked off in September. It’s the first step in a long process to revitalize Myrtle Beach’s downtown area.
