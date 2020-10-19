Florence police ask for help in search for woman missing since Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for a woman who has not been heard from since Friday.
Officers are looking for 52-year-old Mia Rochelle Brown. She was reported missing by family members.
The police department says she was last seen in the 600 block of South Irby Street after she was dropped off at a bus station.
She is described as 5′7″ tall and weighing about 110 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Cpl. Scott at 843-665-3191 or Tsscott@cityofflorence.com.
