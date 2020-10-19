FIRST ALERT: Warmer, more humid and a shower or two

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -Milder weather will return to the region this week with increasing humidity and a shower or two from time to time.
Tonight will see fair skies and temperatures much milder than the last few nights. Readings will drop into the upper 50s to near 60 across the Pee Dee and into the lower 60s across the Grand Strand.
An onshore flow will develop through the day on Tuesday. This wind off the ocean will help to increase the humidity and temperatures and also provide the risk of a brief shower or two. Temperatures will climb to near 80 by the afternoon. The risk of a passing shower is only 20%.
Wednesday and Thursday will see similar conditions with temperatures both days climbing to near 80. A few periods of clouds will be likely from time to time with humidity remaining elevated.
The upcoming weekend will see temperatures remaining warm with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s to near 80. A stray shower or two will be possible Saturday with a slightly better chance arriving by Sunday.
