FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 27 forms in the Atlantic, expected to become Epsilon later today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression 27 has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to become Tropical Storm Epsilon later today.
At 8 AM, the center of Tropical Depression Twenty-Seven was located near latitude 25.8 North, longitude 55.5 West. The depression is stationary and little overall motion is expected through tonight. A slow west-northwestward to northwestward motion should begin on Tuesday, and this motion should continue through midweek. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.
Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today or tonight and be at or near hurricane strength by early Thursday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb.
