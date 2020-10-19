FIRST ALERT: Epsilon forecast to become a hurricane Wednesday

FIRST ALERT: Epsilon forecast to become a hurricane Wednesday
Epsilon will likely become a large hurricane as it passes near Bermuda by the end of the week. (Source: WMBF)
By Jamie Arnold | October 19, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT - Updated October 19 at 5:01 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Epsilon is slightly stronger.

At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Epsilon was located near latitude 25.5 North, longitude 55.5 West. Epsilon is nearly stationary. A slow northward motion is expected tonight, followed by a northwestward or west-northwestward motion with an increase in forward speed through midweek.

Forecast track
Forecast track (Source: WMBF)

On the forecast track, Epsilon is forecast to approach Bermuda on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and Epsilon is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength on Wednesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 275 miles, primarily to the north of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 998 mb.

