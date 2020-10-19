FIRST ALERT: Epsilon forecast to become a hurricane Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Epsilon is slightly stronger.
At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Epsilon was located near latitude 25.5 North, longitude 55.5 West. Epsilon is nearly stationary. A slow northward motion is expected tonight, followed by a northwestward or west-northwestward motion with an increase in forward speed through midweek.
On the forecast track, Epsilon is forecast to approach Bermuda on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and Epsilon is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength on Wednesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 275 miles, primarily to the north of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 998 mb.
