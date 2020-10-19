FIRST ALERT: Comfortable start to the week, humidity slowly returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a nice and comfortable start as you are headed out the door this morning. Temperatures are in the low-mid 50s inland where a light jacket might be needed for some with readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s along the beaches.
Highs today will reach the mid-upper 70s, providing for a nice start to the week. If you have any plans for today, you’ll enjoy the mostly sunny skies with average temperatures for this time of year.
As we head into the middle of the week, winds will shift back out of the south, increasing our humidity and moisture for the rest of the week. The muggy meter will climb just enough to where you will notice it for next few afternoons. At this point, rain chances remain slim to none through Friday with the only noticeable chance happening on Tuesday and Friday at 20%. Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s through Friday with warmer afternoons and some muggy weather for this time of year.
Our next best rain chance will hold off until the cold front for the upcoming weekend. It’s still a ways away but the FIRST ALERT to the cold front looks to arrive on Sunday, bringing those rain chances to 20% on Saturday and 30% on Sunday with highs in the mid-upper 70s.
