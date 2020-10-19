FIRST ALERT: Comfortable start to the week, humidity slowly returns

As we head into the middle of the week, winds will shift back out of the south, increasing our humidity and moisture for the rest of the week. The muggy meter will climb just enough to where you will notice it for next few afternoons. At this point, rain chances remain slim to none through Friday with the only noticeable chance happening on Tuesday and Friday at 20%. Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s through Friday with warmer afternoons and some muggy weather for this time of year.