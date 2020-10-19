DHEC: S.C. records over 500 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 539 new cases of COVID-19, and 11 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 157,970 and those who have died to 3,449, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 49 additional COVID-19 cases and four new deaths. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Sunday statewide was 4,762 and the percent positive was 11.3%.
Of South Carolina’s 9,802 inpatient hospital beds, 7,683 are in use for a 78.38% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 697 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 182 are in ICU and 92 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Currently, there are 175 mobile testing events schduled through Oct. 31 and there are 282 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state, according to DHEC. To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.