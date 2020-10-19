Deputies arrest, charge N.C. woman in connection to Dillon County shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Robeson County woman was brought back to Dillon County to face charges in connection to a shooting last week.
Authorities said one person was shot last Thursday in the Mt. Calvary Community.
Becky Williamson, 53, of Red Springs was arrested in Robeson County and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
She is currently being held at the Dillon County Detention Center and awaiting a bond hearing.
