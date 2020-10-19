Crews to start demolition of John C. Calhoun statue base next week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews will move forward next week to take down what’s left of the John C. Calhoun monument in Marion Square while trying to preserve a hidden piece of history left inside.
While Marion Square is privately owned, Charleston Director of Parks Jason Kronsberg, who oversees the demolition said that the statue and its base is deeded to the city of Charleston.
“We think it’s going to be a pretty straightforward project, not too complicated,” Kronsberg said. “But again, not having any drawings, not knowing how it’s built, we will take it piece by piece.”
The city has hired an outside firm, the Demolition Environmental Company, to come in and break down the base at a cost of $131,000.
Charleston County Public Library historian Nic Butler said crews must be careful in removing the base because a time capsule is believed to be somewhere in northwest corner of the foundation.
“That base actually contains the original cornerstone, or time capsule as you will, that was put there by the Ladies Calhoun Monument Association on June 28, 1858,” Butler said. “It should be below the grade and so when they get down below the level, the granite, that’s when crews should be a little more careful in looking out for the stone.”
Over the weekend, groups came out to protest the demolition saying it could damage potential treasure inside.
Butler said newspaper reports from the era only share some details of what’s left inside.
“The value of the things that were placed in there in the 19th century are probably not monetarily of value,” Butler said. “They’re valuable to the memory of John C. Calhoun. They included, for example, in 1858, copies of his speeches, copies of a memoir, a biography of him.”
But both Butler and Kronsberg said the exact location of the time capsule remains a mystery so the city is making plans for on-site observation.
“We will have, as part of the contract, a conservationist on site to help keep an eye out for the time capsule in corner stone,” Kronsberg said.
