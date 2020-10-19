Beef Jerky Experience has a new location

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Beef Jerky Experience has opened a new store at Tanger Outlets Highway 501 in Myrtle Beach.
When people come in to the store, it really is all about the experience. You can sample some premium jerky and after doing that, you will usually fall in love!
They have 100 types of Beef Jerky, the most popular is the prime rib and cherry maple. They also have popcorn, candies, sauces and jelly.
It really is the ultimate flavor experience.
