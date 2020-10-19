ABSENTEE VOTING: Where to cast an absentee ballot in person across the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

ABSENTEE VOTING: Where to cast an absentee ballot in person across the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
"I Voted" sticker (Source: WVIR)
By WMBF News Staff | October 19, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT - Updated October 19 at 4:14 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Absentee voting in South Carolina began on Oct. 5, and thousands have already cast their ballots for the Nov. 3 election.

Absentee voting will continue through Nov. 2. All voters are eligible to vote absentee under the “state of emergency” reason.

Those who cast a ballot prior to Nov. 3 in person will need to bring their driver’s license, a S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card, a voter registration card with a photo, a federal military ID, or a U.S. passport.

Below is a list of where you can cast an in-person absentee ballot by Grand Strand and Pee Dee counties, according to information from SCVotes.org.

HORRY COUNTY

WHEN: Oct. 5 through Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; additional hours on Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE:

  • Voter Registration and Elections Office – 1515 4th Ave., Conway
  • Carolina Forest Library – 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach
  • South Strand Recreation Center – 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach
  • North Strand Recreation Center – 120 S. Hwy. 57, Little River

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

WHEN: Oct. 5 through Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; additional hours on Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Voter Registration and Elections Office – 303 N. Hazard St., Georgetown

FLORENCE COUNTY

WHEN:

  • Oct. 5 through Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the county voter registration and elections office; additional hours on Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Oct. 26 through Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at four county libraries

WHERE:

  • Voter Registration and Elections Office – 219 Third Loop Road, Florence
  • County Library: Johnsonville – 242 S. Georgetown Hwy., Johnsonville
  • County Library: Lake City – 221 E. Main St., Lake City
  • County Library: Pamplico – 100 E. Main St., Pamplico
  • County Library: Timmonsville – 298 W. Smith St., Timmonsville

DARLINGTON COUNTY

WHEN: Oct. 5 through Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE:

  • Voter Registration and Elections Office – 131 Cashua St., Darlington (additional hours on Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
  • Jerusalem Baptist Church – 301 S. Sixth St., Hartsville

DILLON COUNTY

WHEN: Oct. 5 through Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; additional hours on Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Voter Registration and Elections Office – 305 W. Hampton St., Dillon

MARION COUNTY

WHEN: Oct. 5 through Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; additional hours on Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Voter Registration and Elections Office – 2523 E. Hwy. 76, Marion

MARLBORO COUNTY

WHEN:

  • Oct. 5 through Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the county voter registration and elections office; additional hours on Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Oct. 5 through Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bennettsville Community Center; additional hours on Oct. 22 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE:

  • Voter Registration and Elections Office – 119 S. Marlboro St., Bennettsville
  • Bennettsville Community Center – 714 N. Marlboro St., Bennettsville

The deadline to submit an application for an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on Oct. 24. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.