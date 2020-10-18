Three people dead after car crash on Highway 31

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - Three people are dead after a car crash on Highway 31 in Little River.
The crash happened at 3:16 a.m. Sunday morning on Highway 31 South near the number 2 mile marker, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Two cars were involved in the crash.
Lee said driver of a Jeep traveling north in the southbound lane hit a Mini Cooper head on.
Horry County Fire Rescue said one car caught on fire.
The other car involved an entrapment.
The driver and a passenger of the Jeep are dead.
The driver of the Mini Cooper also died in the crash.
A fourth person, the passenger in the Mini Cooper, was taken to a local hospital, Lee said.
Part of Highway 31 southbound was temporarily shut down.
