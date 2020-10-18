FIRST ALERT: Comfortable today, milder weather arrives into the new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a chilly start to our morning, the 70s return this afternoon along with plenty of sunshine. We’ll be a bit warmer temperature wise this afternoon compared to yesterday, with highs reaching the middle 70s for most of us across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Our quiet weather will continue into next week as well, with the return of warming temperatures and higher humidity values. Temperatures will gradually climb back into the upper 70s and low 80s, with only a few slim rain chances for Tuesday.
The end of next week and into the weekend brings the better potential for showers and storms. But overall, this week continues to look quiet, dry and warm.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.