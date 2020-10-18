DHEC: Over 700 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 12 new deaths reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 722 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, along with 12 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 157,394 and those who have died to 3,439, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 33 additional COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday. A breakdown of new cases can be found here. An updated county-by-county breakdown of deaths was not immediately available from DHEC.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Saturday statewide was 7,011 and the percent positive was 10.3%
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Currently, there are 155 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 2 and there are 313 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state, according to DHEC. To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.