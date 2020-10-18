Coastal Carolina football earns historic AP Top 25 ranking

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Those of you who tweeted #RankCoastal over the past week can now rejoice.
The Coastal Carolina football team earned a historic AP Top 25 ranking Sunday, marking the first time the Chanticleers have ever appeared in the poll.
Coastal came into this week’s poll at No. 25 after Wednesday’s win over then-No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette to improve to 4-0 on the season. It was also the program’s first win over a ranked opponent.
Coastal was also ranked for the first time in this week’s Amway Coaches' Poll, coming in at No. 24.
The Chanticleers' first game as a ranked team will kick off Saturday at home against Georgia Southern. Game time is set for noon and will be televised on ESPNU.
Elsewhere, Clemson remained No. 1 in both polls after a 73-7 rout of Georgia Tech on Saturday. In the AP Poll, Alabama, Notre Dame and Georgia rounded out the top four, respectively.
Ohio State also moved up to No. 5 ahead of the Big Ten Conference’s return to action next week.
South Carolina also received votes in the AP Poll, after the Gamecocks knocked off then-No. 15 Auburn on Saturday.
Meanwhile, No. 1 Clemson will look to keep rolling at home against Syracuse on Saturday. Kickoff for the Tigers and Orange is set for noon and will be televised on the ACC Network.
