Boil water advisory issued for part of Florence after water main break

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The City of Florence has issued a boil water advisory for some residents after a water main break, officials said Sunday.
The city said customers on the 1700 block of Otis Way are experiencing a loss of water and low water pressure due to a water main break nearby.
Officials advise customers on the block to boil their tap water for one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking. Any ice made from tap water should also not be used for drinking purposes. The city also said crews are currently on-site to repair and restore service to those impacted.
The city said the advisory is a precautionary measure and a slight potential for bacterial contamination exists due to the loss of water pressure. Tests for quality will be completed by Monday, officials said.
Anyone with concerns may call the City of Florence at 843-665-3236 or DHEC at 843-661-4825.
