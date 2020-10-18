2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Ocean Blvd. shooting in Myrtle Beach

MBPD also charged Alik Johnson, 24, of Conway, SC with one count of Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, one count of Manufacturing or Distribution of Methamphetamine, one count of Manufacturing or Distributing of Crack Cocaine, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine, one count of Possession of Cocaine, two counts of Possession of Heroin, one count of Possession of MDMA and one count of Simple Possession of Marijuana.