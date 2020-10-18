2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Ocean Blvd. shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- The Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested two men in connection with the shooting on S Ocean Boulevard at Ocean Crest, around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.
MBPD has arrested and charged Jamario Stevenson, 22, of Florence, SC, with one count of Manufacturing or Distributing Crack Cocaine, one count of Manufacturing or Distributing Methamphetamine, one count of Trafficking Heroin, and Simple Possession of Marijuana.
MBPD also charged Alik Johnson, 24, of Conway, SC with one count of Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, one count of Manufacturing or Distribution of Methamphetamine, one count of Manufacturing or Distributing of Crack Cocaine, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine, one count of Possession of Cocaine, two counts of Possession of Heroin, one count of Possession of MDMA and one count of Simple Possession of Marijuana.
A bond hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Monday at the Ted Collins Law Enforcement Center.
Police are still looking for Melvin Neville, 24 who is wanted for Attempted Murder Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon during the commission of a deadly crime.
If you have any information that will assist us in the location of Neville or in this case, please call 843-918-1382 and refer to Report number 20-019795.
