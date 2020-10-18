After slow spring, pending home sales on the rise in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a drop in sales during pandemic shutdowns this spring - pending home sales are now on a record rise in the Myrtle Beach area.
New data from the Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors show a nearly 90% increase in pending sales compared to September of last year.
If you think you’ve seen a lot for sale and just sold signs up in your neighborhood... well you might be right. After a low this spring, pending sales were way up this September compared to where they were last year.
“We were stalled. Greatly stalled in March and April," said Renny Diedrich, the association’s president. “We really got pushed back two months and that’s kind of why. Normally in September, we wouldn’t see the pending sales that we saw this year.”
The CCAR also said pending sales of condos are also rising - up nearly 70% compared to last September.
Diedrich said there are a few reasons for that. She also said there’s another factor adding to the busy September: school schedules.
“If people decide to sell and move around, they want to do it before school starts," she said. "Well we know school has been totally different this year, from the end of last school year, to the beginning of this school year. So it’s a totally different concept, and so many people are homeschooling or switched to go to an online school, or they’ve gone to a private school where’d they actually have school. So I think that played a big part in it.”
Diedrich said those thinking of selling their homes should know homes are selling fast, and for good prices in the Myrtle Beach area. She also said buyers shouldn’t be afraid, as values can increase over time.
She also explained that buyers are visiting fewer homes in person on average due to the pandemic, so many potential buyers are sticking to virtual walkthroughs and then only visiting their top choices in person.
