VA clinic offering free flu shots for veterans in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Department of Veterans Affairs is offering more opportunities for veterans to receive free flu shots in the Grand Strand.
The Myrtle Beach VA Clinic is one of four VA outpatient locations, including the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, offering a free drive-thru flu shot clinic on Saturday, from 8 a.m. until noon.
The Myrtle Beach Clinic is located at 3381 Phillis Blvd.
No appointment is necessary and the shot is free for enrolled veterans, according to officials. Vaccinations will also be provided in a safe and COVID-19-aware manner.
Those participating in the drive-thru clinics are also asked to wear short-sleeve shirts.
Officials also said flu shots are also available throughout the month of October. Drive-up clinics are available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until Oct. 31 beginning from 6-8 a.m. Walk-in flu clinics are also available every Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
