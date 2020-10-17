Tanger Outlets raises money every year for breast cancer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Tanger Outlets started the Tanger Pink Program in 1993 to help raise money for breast cancer.
To get involved in this program, you can purchase a Pink Card which is 10 dollars. When you shop with the Pink Card, you get a 25 percent off discount on a single item. The proceeds go to the Conway Medical Center Foundation.
Tanger Outlets has been partnered with Conway Medical Center for many years to help fight breast cancer. Throughout the years, they have raised almost 500,000 dollars.
Raising this money has helped CMC be able to give women mammograms who have not had that opportunity before.
