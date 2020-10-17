Police investigating shooting near Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after at least one person was shot happened Saturday evening in Myrtle Beach, officials said.
MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said that officers were called to the area near the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites on South Ocean Boulevard at around 7 p.m.
Vest added one person was injured and is being treated.
Authorities also said to expect a large law enforcement presence in the area as the investigation continues.
No other information was immediately available.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.