MBPD reveals names of other officers involved in deadly officer-involved shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Four officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department have been placed on administrative leave since a deadly officer-involved shooting on Oct. 3.
According to MBPD MCpl. Tom Vest, any officer involved in a shooting is assigned to administrative duties during an investigation per established protocol.
The officers currently on administrative duty are listed below, along with their years of service:
- Pfc. Michael Hearon, 7 years of service
- Pfc. Drew Fox, 3 years of service
- Pfc. Marion Winner, 5 years of service
- Officer Shawn Tarr, 9 months of service
Authorities said MBPD officers were called to the area of 14th Avenue South on Oct. 3 for a domestic call when shots were fired. MBPD Pfc. Jacob Hancher was killed in the shooting, and a second officer was also injured. That officer was later released from the hospital.
The suspect, later identified as 20-year-old John Derek Aycoth, also died in the shooting.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is still investigating the incident.
