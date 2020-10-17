Former Carolina Forest QB Mason Garcia makes first collegiate start at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand native Mason Garcia made his first collegiate start on Saturday, leading East Carolina’s offense in a conference game against Navy.
Garcia, a true freshman and former standout at Carolina Forest High School, was given the nod over junior starter Holton Ahlers. Ahlers was out due to the team’s COVID-19 protocols, according to a report from 24/7 Sports.
The freshman quarterback made his presence felt midway through the second quarter, running his first touchdown at the college level against the Midshipmen.
Garcia finished his debut with 104 passing yards and 81 yards on the ground in addition to his touchdown.
The Pirates went on to lose to Navy, 27-23, falling to 1-3 on the season. East Carolina continues conference play on Oct. 30 with a road tilt at Tulsa.
