FIRST ALERT: Fall-like weekend ahead with cool and comfortable temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A beautiful fall-like day is in store for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee to kick start the weekend. After a cool start to the day, temperatures will climb into the middle 60s for the beaches and areas inland. Sunshine and clear skies will take shape throughout the rest of today.
Overnight lows will become quite cool as well as they dip down into the middle 40s for areas inland. Skies will remain clear and we’ll stay quiet and dry through the overnight.
Sunday will continue our stretch of pleasant temperatures and sunny skies as highs reach the low 70s for most. As we head towards next week, we’ll start to feel some changes to the forecast. High temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 70s and low 80s with the return of higher humidity values as well. Enjoy the fall like weather while you can!
