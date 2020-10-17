DHEC: Over 800 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., over 20 new deaths reported

COVID-19 graphic (Source: WIS)
By WMBF News Staff | October 17, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT - Updated October 17 at 11:11 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 810 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, along with 22 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 156,655 and those who have died to 3,427, officials said.

In Horry County, there were 71 additional COVID-19 cases and one new death reported. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Friday statewide was 7,069 and the percent positive was 11.4%.



For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

Currently, there are 155 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 2 and there are 313 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state, according to DHEC. To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.

