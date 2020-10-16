Judge sets $250K bond for Air Force member charged in fatal Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man charged in connection to a deadly Myrtle Beach shooting appeared in court for a bond hearing Friday morning.
Samuel Alexander Frye, 21, was arrested and charged Thursday with accessory after the fact to a felony or murder.
Judge J. Scott Long set a $250,000 surety bond for Frye. He also ordered the defendant wear a GPS monitor.
Police said Frye is an active duty Air Force member stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter.
The fatal shooting happened early Monday morning at Allen’s Food Basket in the 1000 block of U.S. 501.
Authorities identified the victims as Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods. Several others were also injured in the incident.
