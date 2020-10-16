Two wanted in connection to Robeson County homicide

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Robeson County are searching for two men wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.
Around 4:50 p.m. Thursday, deputies were called to the 350 block of Quail Run Road for reports of a person shot, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies found the victim, later identified as Raekwon Powell, 25, of Lumberton, lying beside the roadway with gunshot wounds, authorities said.
Powell was taken to Southeastern Health and was pronounced dead.
According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Curtis A. Floyd, 32 and Darien D. Lewis, 29, both of Lumberton, have been charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in connection to Powell’s death.
As of Friday morning, Floyd and Lewis remain at large.
Authorities said the fatal shooting was the result of an argument between the men.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Floyd and Lewis, call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
