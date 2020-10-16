Troopers investigating fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Marion County, according to authorities.
Master Trooper Brian Lee said the collision happened at around 8 p.m. Friday on Highway 501 near Aiken Drive. Lee said the driver of a 2014 Honda was traveling south when it fatally struck the pedestrian crossing the roadway.
The driver of the vehicle was also wearing a seatbelt.
No other details were immediately available.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
